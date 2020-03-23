SC upholds HC order, asks AP to remove YCP colours

The Supreme Court has set aside the AP Government’s petition and upheld the High Court order for removal of the YCP party colours painted on the Panchayat offices across the state. The Apex Court asked whether AP would accept if saffron colour is painted on all the Central Government offices in the country.

The SC judges passed serious comments on the issue of colours and ordered the AP government to change the colors of all Government buildings in the state as per the HC orders. The High Court in its earlier order instructed the government to change colours in 10 days. Jagan Sarkar has not implemented this and instead approached the SC to buy time in view of the local body elections which were not suspended at that time.

The latest SC order is seen as one more blow to the AP government. Only recently, the Supreme Court refused to reverse the decision of State Election Commissioner order postponing the local polls. Jagan regime has faced adverse court judgements for over 40 times till now.