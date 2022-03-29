Anil Ravipudi’s Pataas for Balayya?

Successful director Anil Ravipudi is done with the shoot of F3 and Venkatesh, Varun Tej are the lead actors. This comic entertainer is gearing up for summer release this year. Anil Ravipudi will soon direct Nandamuri Balakrishna in his next film. During his recent interviews, Anil Ravipudi clarified that the film would be an out-and-out commercial caper and a perfect feast for Nandamuri fans. Anil Ravipudi and his team are working on the script currently and the film may get its launch for Dasara this year.

As per the update we hear, Balayya will be seen in the role of a cop in this mass entertainer. Anil Ravipudi’s debut film was Pataas and it presented Nandamuri Kalyanram as a cop. Anil Ravipudi penned a powerful role for Balayya in the film and this is one more Pataas. The cast and crew members too are finalized for now. Shine Screens will produce this big-budget mass entertainer. Balakrishna is currently shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s next film that will release soon.