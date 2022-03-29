Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda’s JGM Launched

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda are teaming up for the second time for a pan-Indian film Janaganamana (JGM) which has been launched officially today. The film is a patriotic attempt and the grand launch took place in Mumbai today. Vijay Deverakonda made a grand entry in a chopper with the look of an Army Officer. Puri Connects and Srikara Studios will produce the film jointly and Charmme Kaur and Vamshi Paidipally are the producers.

Janaganamana will be made on a massive budget and it will release on August 3rd 2023, a year after the release of their recent film Liger. The female lead and other actors, technicians will be finalized and announced soon. The shoot of Janaganamana will commence soon. Puri is done with the pre-production work of the film recently. Vijay Deverakonda also signed a romantic entertainer in the direction of Shiva Nirvana and the shoot commences soon.