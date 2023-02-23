Animal is challenging: Ranbir Kapoor

After the grand debut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Kabir Singh in Bollywood, he is working with Ranbir Kapoor for Animal film. The film has recently wrapped up its recent schedule in Punjab. The highly anticipated film of Ranbir is going to showcase him in a never-before avatar. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Monica Chaudhary.

Recently, Ranbir was asked about his toughest role to date. The actor said his role in Animal is the toughest and most challenging as he has never played a grey character. Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. Animal is slated for an August 11th release.

After wrapping Animal, director Sandeep Reddy will work with Prabhas for one more most anticipated film Spirit.