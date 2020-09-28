Another free scheme from CM Jagan though not in manifesto

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has become popular all over the country with his trademark Cash Transfer schemes. The rival may call it a votebank political game that is hurtful to the State. But, the CM is becoming increasingly confident of his ultra welfare schemes. Now, CM Jagan is taking new bold moves. He has launched a fresh ‘YSR Jala Kala’ scheme to give free pumpsets to over 2 lakh farmers.

The Chief Minister has asserted that he is implementing this new free scheme thought it was not there in the election promises. The YCP Government was implementing new welfare programmes which were not promised in its manifesto. The CM has proudly announced that even the current meters for these new pumpsets would be freely given. All these costs would be borne by the Government though it would mean an additional burden of over Rs. 1,600 Cr.

The free pumpsets scheme would benefit farmers in over 144 rural assembly constituencies and also in over 19 semi urban constituencies. The ruling party is asserting that this scheme is being given though not in Jagan’s promises. It is only to benefit the small and marginal farmers.