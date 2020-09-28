Nani signs one more film

Natural Star Nani is the only actor who is doing three films per year among the actors of this generation. The actor loves to complete a project in three months. He has his dairy full till the end of 2021. As per the latest update, we hear, Nani signed one more project and he will be playing the lead role in Swaroop RSJ’s next film. Swaroop made an impressive debut with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. His next film got announced recently.

Nani is holding talks for this film and the talented actor is said to have signed the film. Matinee Entertainments are on board as the producers and they would make an official announcement about the same soon. Nani loved the script and gave his nod. Nani will join the sets of Tuck Jagadish from October 3rd and he will complete the film by December. Nani has films with Vivek Athreya and Rahul Sankrityan in the pipeline. Both these films will start next year.