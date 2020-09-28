CBI issues a statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

The death mystery of Bollywood actor is yet to be unfolded. The Centre wanted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the matter. With the investigation hinting of an angle of drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau too joined the investigation. There are speculations that the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput is sidelined after several names of the actresses are surfaced in the drugs case. The CBI officials today issued a statement in the case and they said that they are conducting a professional investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and no aspect is ruled out till date.

The CBI said that the investigation is going on currently. The statement from CBI came out after Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh expressed his displeasure in the case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14th and the case is under investigation. His alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is arrested and is under the custody of NCB.