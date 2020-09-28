Sarkaru Vaari Paata team’s hunt in USA

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the next big-budget film of Superstar Mahesh Babu. The film will be directed by Parasuram and a major portion of the film’s shoot will take place in USA. Parasuram along with his team and the film’s cinematographer Madhie is currently scouting the locations in the USA and will finalize them in the next couple of weeks. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be shot in Washington and Florida.

The schedule commences from November 1st and will continue till the end of December. The rest of the film’s shoot will take place in India. Keerthy Suresh is the heroine and Thaman is the music director. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers. The film is aimed for August 2021 release.