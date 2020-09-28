New plans for Samantha’s Next?

Samantha Akkineni is quite selective and she rejected a series of projects. The actress signed two new films that will start rolling soon. Veteran director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is occupied with the work of Bangalore Nagaratnamma biopic. Samantha is said to have given her final nod recently. Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is done with the scriptwork and he wanted to direct the project initially.

The latest update says that Singeetham will supervise the process and he will assign the direction responsibility to one of his associates or a top director. Singeetham is quite elder and he was infected with coronavirus recently. Bangalore Nagaratnamma biopic will have a huge casting and he is not ready to take the pressure now. He will supervise the direction work of Bangalore Nagaratnamma and an official announcement about the same would be made after things get finalized.