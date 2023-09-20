ANR’s Statue Inaugurated

On the 100th birth anniversary of Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu, his family inaugurated the statue of ANR in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. BJP leader and Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu launched it on the occasion. The entire Akkineni family was present and several celebrities from Telugu cinema were present. Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Nani, Mohan Babu, Jayasudha, Brahmanandam, SS Rajamouli, KL Narayana, Gemini Kiran, BVSN Prasad, Gunnam Gangaraju and others were present for the event.

Nagarjuna turned emotional and revealed about the bonding with his father. Nagarjuna also commenced the shoot of Naa Saami Ranga today and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release.