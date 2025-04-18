Anurag Kashyap issues one more Bold Statement

Bollywood’s critically acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap has been in news because of his bold statements. His statements on Bollywood sparked several controversies. Anurag Kashyap is busy as an actor and he has been doing various South films. Reports said that Anurag Kashyap has moved out from Mumbai and has quit films. Anurag Kashyap responded to the rumors and he said that he is busier than Shah Rukh Khan at the moment.

“I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking. For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone. I am here and I am busier than Shah Rukh Khan (I have to be, I don’t make as much money) (laughing face emoji) I don’t have dates until 2028. I have five directorial hopefully coming out this year or may be three now and two early next year. I have the longest IMDB and I am so employed that I say no to 3 projects a day. So pls go s*** your own c**** or if you are flexible enough lick your own a**” posted Anurag Kashyap on his X page.

He earlier said that he has left Bollywood and called the film industry toxic. Anurag Kashyap’s performance in Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja received top class response and he is rushed with offers. Anurag Kashyap is playing a crucial role in Adivi Sesh’s upcoming film Dacoit that will release this year.