Hari Hara Veera Mallu leaves Tollywood Confused

Pawan Kalyan’s long delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is announced for May 9th release but the speculations say that the film will not release on the announced date. The film’s release may be pushed by 2-3 weeks as Pawan Kalyan has pending portions of shoot. But the team is making frequent announcements that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release on May 9th. There are several films lined up for release on May 9th if Hari Hara Veera Mallu does not hit the screens.

Sree Vishnu’s Single is announced for May 9th release. Nithiin’s Thammudu was in the race but there is no clarity on the release. Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam is slated for May 9th release. These teams are left confused about the promotions and the release date because of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. If Hari Hara Veera Mallu releases on May 9th, these films have to move out from the May 9th race. Else, they can proceed with the promotions and release their films. For now, the confusion on Hari Hara Veera Mallu release continues.