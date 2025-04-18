x
Ranbir Kapoor to shift focus on Ramayana 2

Published on April 18, 2025 by nymisha

Ranbir Kapoor to shift focus on Ramayana 2

Animal is a resounding hit and Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is back on to the track. He also lined up several films which are in various phases. He is shooting for the mythological epic Ramayana and the film is made in two parts. Nitesh Tiwari is the director and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. The shoot of the first part of Ramayana reached the final stages. Ranbir Kapoor and team will shoot for the second part of Ramayana from May this year.

Ranbir is shooting Love & War for now. He will shift his focus on Ramayana: Part 2 from May this year. Sunny Deol essays the role of Lord Hanuman and Yash plays the role of Ravana. Massive sets are being constructed for the shoot of Ramayana: Part 2 and the shooting portions are expected to be completed by October. With extensive post-production work involved, the team wanted a long time for the release. Ramayana: Part 1 will release during Diwali 2026 and the second part will release during Diwali 2027.

