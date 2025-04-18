x
Home > Movie News

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam compliment each other

Published on April 18, 2025 by nymisha

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam compliment each other

After a huge gap of 36 years, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are working together. The film titled Thug Life is slated for June release. The first single from the film ‘Jinguchaa’ was released today in an event and both Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam complimented each other. “When you are working with an actor like Kamal Haasan, there would be no stress for the director. He takes care of everything around him. I am working with him after a long gap and I thank Kamal sir for the opportunity” told Mani Ratnam.

Kamal Haasan credited the audience for him and Mani Ratnam reuniting. “We are back working together because of the audience. This is democratic art and I am happy to be part of this prestigious project” told Kamal Haasan. The film is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Film International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. AR Rahman is the music composer and Simbu plays an important role. The teaser generated enough buzz and the film is carrying huge expectations.

The film’s audio launch is scheduled to take place on May 16 at The Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tanikella Bharani, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Vaiyapuri, Bagavathi Perumal will be playing other important roles.

