Malayalam actress withdraws complaint against Shine Tom Chacko?

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has landed into trouble after a complaint was registered against the actor for consuming drugs on the film sets and creating ruckus. Soon videos of the actor surfaced in which Shine Tom Chacko was seen jumping out from the hotel to escape from the cops. The cops have staged a hunt but the actor could not be traced. Actress Vincy Alochious filed a complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber yesterday. The news created a sensation.Vincy Alochious has decided not to work with Tom Chacko once again.

But the actress has now decided to withdraw her complaint as the name of Shine Tom Chacko was made official about the complaint filed. After the news broke out about Vincy Alochious filing a complaint, the actress got disappointed. Shine Tom Chacko and Vincy Alochious are working for Soothravakyam. The actress was extremely disappointed with the behaviour of Tom Chacko on the sets. The Kerala Film Chamber is yet to respond about the incident.