Anushka Shetty trolled by Netizens

Anushka Shetty was spotted on Mahasivaratri day spotted at a temple in Bengaluru. She was looking extremely elegant in a salwar kameez. When the images and video came up on social media, many started trolling her appearance. The actress was brutally trolled. This is not the first time Anushka Shetty facing trolls about her body weight.

Anushka has gained weight for the movie ‘Size Zero’. But later she was unable to lose weight and some say that she facing some health issues. Whatever may the facts behind it, trolling her on social media for her weight is heartbreaking for a few of her fans. Even after weight gain, she has bagged hits with ‘Bhagamaathi’ and Baahubali 2. She is currently shooting for her next film produced by UV Creations.