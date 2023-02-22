Avinash, Bhaskar Reddy did not like Viveka’s politics, says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, his father Bhaskara Reddy did not like the politics of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

The CBI filed a counter in the Telangana High Court on Wednesday opposing the bail petition of Vivekananda Reddy murder accused Sunil Yadav.

The CBI said that both Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskara Reddy had serious differences with Vivekananda Reddy. The CBI said that Vivekananda Reddy wanted to contest the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat and wanted a ticket from the YSR Congress.

The CBI also said that Vivekananda Reddy had sought the ticket to Y S Vijayamma or Sharmila if the ticket was not given to him. The demands of Vivekananda Reddy angered both Avinash Reddy and Bhaskara Reddy, the CBI said.

The CBI further said that Avinash Reddy and Bhaskara Reddy conspired to eliminate Vivekananda Reddy to clear the way for Avinash Reddy to contest from the Kadapa Parliament seat. So, they have conspired with Sivashankar Reddy to eliminate Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI said in its counter.

The task was assigned to Sunil Yadav, who along with other accused, had killed Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI said in the counter. It also said that Sunil Yadav had visited the house of Avinash Reddy and Bhaskara Reddy on the night when Vivekanada Reddy was murdered.

The CBI strongly opposed granting bail to Sunil Yadav fearing that the accused, if granted bail, would influence the witnesses or change the facts to alter the investigation.