AP Bans Plastic Flex: Jagan Reddy Announces in Vizag

M.S. Rao

During an environmental programme organized in Vizag on Friday, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that from today onwards, the AP Government bans use of plastic for flex banners in the State. He observed that the usage of plastic became danger to environment.

Jagan Reddy said that the TTD already started implementing ban on plastic bags usage on the holy hill in Tirumala Tirupati and it started yielding results. The pilgrims on the temple town were using only cloth bags to carry their belongings. Like that, everywhere in the state, we should ban the plastic.

While banning plastic based flex banners, Jagan Reddy suggested to utilize cloth banners, which are self degradable.