Let Allow to Freely Celebrate Ganesh Fest in AP: BJP Demands Govt

M.S. Rao

The BJP demanded to exempt Ganesh festival from unnecessary restrictions being imposed by State government on its celebrations. Addressing a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, the BJP AP president Somu Veerraju stated that, “Ganesh festival is being celebrated traditionally since olden days and there were no untoward incidents happened in the past in our State. But, the AP Government issued special orders through police department, through which it has been creating fears among all festival committees across the State. Now, the pilgrims have fears that the government is not allowing them to organize the festival.”

Veerraju further explained that the police department was not allowing pilgrims to use sound systems, decorations, tents, sheds and others required for the celebrations. He stated that, by preventing pilgrims from these celebrations, the State government was acting like anti Hindu government. In the last year also, the State government didn’t allow pilgrims to celebrate the festival, in the name of COVID-19, but this time the BJP would not tolerate these kind of restrictions, he added. He said that this is first festival of Hindus and they had every right to celebrate it as they liked.