M.S. Rao

Challenging the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to face the ensuing general elections, the TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu stated that the party would win Pulivendula Assembly Constituency, from which the Chief Minister has been representing the Assembly. Chandrababu Naidu, during his third day tour at Kuppam on Friday, addressed the large gathering of the public.

The TDP supremo announced that he was selecting very strong candidates across the 175 Assembly Constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha Constituencies in the State and the YSRCP should be prepared to face the general elections. Challa Babu, TDP in-charge at Punganur would be enough to face Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Forests and Mines, in the next elections, Chandrababu Naidu added. Terming Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy as “Punganur Pudingi”, since he was representing from Punganur Assembly Constituency, the TDP president warned to be ready for the general elections.

Chandrababu Naidu said that, “The YSRCP is nothing but a shrinking ship. The debts of Andhra Pradesh will cross Rs. 10 lakh crore by the end of Jagan Reddy’s tenure. Instead of banning liquor, the CM borrowed from mortgaging liquor shops for the next 25 years. Jagan Reddy has been encouraging alcohol consumption in the State.”

The TDP president questioned the YSRCP president and CM Jagan Reddy that what would he tell the public while asking the votes in the ensuing general elections. He asked, “Whether you go and say that you killed your uncle? Or will you say public that you took loans to a tune of more than Rs. 10 lakh crore in just five years?”. He criticised that all the welfare programmes, which were benefiting during the TDP regime, had come to a halt in Jagan Reddy governance.