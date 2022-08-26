TS HC gives exemption to Jagan on CBI cases

In a swift development, the Telangana high court on Friday gave exemption to AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy from personal appearance in the CBI cases. The court also set aside the CBI court’s direction to Jagan asking him for weekly presence in the court when it hears the CBI cases against him.

Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a petition in the CBI court seeking exemption from weekly appearance in the court after he assumed charge as chief minister in May 2019. He told the CBI court that it was not possible for him to appear in the court with the VIP security around and the responsibilities to discharge as the chief minister of the state.

The CBI argued that Jagan Mohan Reddy is an accused in the cases even before becoming the chief minister and exemption from personal appearance is not required. The CBI wanted the court to continue hearing of the cases on a weekly basis as it was doing so even before Jagan Mohan Reddy became the chief minister.

The court did not give him exemption when he took up historic padayatra before the 2019 general elections. He was made to appear in the court every Friday giving a break to the padayatra. However, after the election, he assumed charge as the chief minister.

As the CBI court did not give him relief from weekly attendance, Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a case in the Telangana high court seeking exemption. The court on Friday set aside the CBI court’s direction and exempted Jagan from regular appearance.

However, the high court asked Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the court whenever required, giving a big relief.