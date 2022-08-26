Naidu’s NSG security increased

A day after the National Security Guard (NSG) senior officials visited the state, the security cover for TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was increased. The NSG officials have issued orders on Friday increasing Chandrababu Naidu’s security to 12 guards from the present six guards.

A team of the NSG officials visited the TDP office at Mangalagiri on Thursday. The team had inspected the party office and the security measures provided for Chandrababu Naidu in the party office. They have inspected every room in every floor of the office.

Later, they visited Chandrababu Naidu’s house at Undavalli and inspected the security arrangements there. The team also inspected the route from the residence in Undavalli to the office at Mangalagiri and interacted with the party leaders on the route map.

Sources say that the NSG officials have also interacted with the senior officials of the State police on the movement and security arrangements made whenever Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy moved.

The TDP leaders have made several representations to the Union Home Ministry and the NSG officials in the last three years on the security cover provided to Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP leaders feared threat to Naidu whenever he visited the districts.

The TDP also lodged a complaint with the Union Home Ministry on the possible threat to Chandrababu Naidu from the ruling YSR Congress leaders and activists. As the state was set to go for the next round of elections and Chandrababu Naidu had already started touring the districts, the NSG had doubled the security cover by adding another six guards to the team.

The TDP leaders welcomed the Centres move increasing the security cover for the party leader. They said that the decision had come at a time when Naidu was touring his home constituency, Kuppam, where violence was reported.