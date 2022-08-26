Ambati says Naidu fears of losing Kuppam

AP Minister for Irrigation, Ambati Rambabu, on Friday said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was scared of losing the Kuppam Assembly seat in the next elections. He said that the fear is clearly visible on Naidu’s face while he was addressing the party workers at Kuppam in the last three days.

The Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu had been winning the Kuppam constituency for the past seven elections. However, he said that Naidu had never visited the constituency even to file the nomination papers or to receive victory certificates from the election commission.

However, in the last three years, Chandrababu Naidu, wife Bhuvaneswari and son Lokesh have been visiting Kuppam on a regular basis, the Minister said and added that Naidu was constructing a house in Kuppam town for the first time.

Rambabu said that the TDP had lost the panchayat, zilla parishad and municipal elections held last year, despite Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh campaigning extensively. Having lost every election, the TDP chief was now worried about losing the next election, he said.

The fear was seen on the face as Chandrababu Naidu made objectionable and provocative statements and encouraged his party activists to destroy the YSR Congress banners and hoardings. He wondered why the TDP chief provoked his party workers to attack the YSR Congress flags and hoardings, if not to create violence.

The Minister said that as local MLA, Chandrababu Naidu was welcome to visit his constituency, meet the people, besides holding meetings with his own party leaders and cadre. However, he said that Naidu had made provocative statements only to create tension and law and order problems during his visit and thus get sympathy.

Rambabu said that people of Kuppam are wise enough to know the political games of Chandrababu Naidu and would judge who is right and who is wrong. He also said that people would be able to judge what Chandrababu Naidu had done to the constituency since 1989 and what Jagan Mohan Reddy had done to them in the last three years.