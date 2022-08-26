Jagan is AP’s Kim, says Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP national president, N Chandrababu Naidu, is of the opinion that the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is acting as Kim Jong of North Korea.

“North Korea has Kim and we have Jagan here. Like Kim, the Chief Minister here also foisting false cases after attacking our party activists,” Chandrababu Naidu commented.

“The YSRCP does not want me to visit my own Assembly segment, Kuppam,” he said adding that the ruling party is thus foisting false cases against the TDP activists. Chandrababu Naidu was addressing the ‘ratcha banda’ programme at Yanadipalli in Kuppam segment as part of his tour.

The former chief minister is of the opinion that the police are acting like official goondas and asked had the TDP too, during its 22-year tenure, acted in such a manner what would have been the future of the State. The police should keep in mind that the TDP is coming back to power in the coming elections and will keep in mind how they functioned now, he said.

Till recently, no one was dared to take the law into their hands but now the situation is totally different, he felt.

Chandrababu Naidu believes that the days of the YSRCP are numbered and there is no need for anyone to get scared of the party. Naidu said that the ruling party is discontinuing the welfare schemes in Kuppam on some pretext or the other.

“Kuppam did not have even basic amenities once and only after the TDP came to power l started providing all the facilities. The youth even from remotest villages in this Assembly segment are holding high positions and I really feel proud of them,” he added.