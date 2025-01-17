x
Home > Politics

AP Cabinet Decisions: Key Schemes to Launch Soon

Published on January 17, 2025

AP Cabinet Decisions: Key Schemes to Launch Soon

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, in its recent meeting, made several significant decisions aimed at addressing land encroachment issues and launching welfare schemes for the poor. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu chaired the meeting, where a ministerial sub-committee was formed to address the illegal removal of lands from the prohibited list. During the previous YSRCP government, nearly 7 lakh acres of land were reportedly removed from the prohibited list. The newly formed committee will study the matter and submit a report to the government on how to handle these lands.

CM Chandrababu Naidu reiterated the government’s commitment to providing land to the poor, as promised during the elections. He directed officials to make arrangements to allocate 3 cents of land in rural areas and 2 cents in urban areas to eligible beneficiaries. The AP Chief Minister also emphasized the need to launch several welfare schemes, including Talliki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhava, and Matsyakara Bharosa, at the beginning of the next financial year.

The Cabinet also discussed the immediate commencement of the Polavaram diaphragm wall construction and the resumption of Amaravati development works. Additionally, the government proposed a loan of ₹700 crore for the AP Markfed to facilitate paddy procurement. Discussions were held on the ration regularization of employees working in village and ward secretariats and the implementation of a real-time governance system in these offices.

The Cabinet approved a reduction in electricity duty tariffs for ferroalloy industries and gave the green light for the construction of mini-hydel projects on the right and left sides of the Gautu Lachanna Tothapalli Barrage on the Nagavali River. Stamp duty exemptions were granted for the transfer of 2,595 acres of land in Kadapa district to the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

The government highlighted its achievement of depositing ₹6,200 crore into farmers’ accounts for paddy procurement this season. So far, 28.83 lakh tonnes of paddy have been procured from 4.6 lakh farmers, with plans to collect the remaining produce soon. The Cabinet also approved an extension of reduced electricity tariffs for industries, which will cost the government an additional ₹300 crore.

In a move to boost industrial growth, the Cabinet approved the transfer of 2,590 acres in YSR district and 2,600 acres in Kurnool district to the APIIC. The Cabinet approved the establishment of 63 Anna Canteens across 62 constituencies and sanctioned ₹294 crore for development works in Vijayawada. Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy announced that the government aims to make Andhra Pradesh one of the cleanest states, with Swachh Divas to be observed on the 18th of every month.

The AP Cabinet’s decisions reflect the state government’s focus on welfare, industrial growth, and infrastructure development, ensuring that the benefits of governance reach all sections of society.

