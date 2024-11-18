AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali

The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (AP CID) has registered a case against actor and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Posani Krishna Murali. The case was filed after Bandaru Vamsikrishna, a representative of the State Telugu Yuvatha, submitted a formal complaint.

The complaint accuses Posani of making offensive comments during a media conference in September. These remarks were directed at political leaders Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Vamsikrishna stated that the comments were disrespectful and could create conflicts among different social media.

During the election period, Posani also made statements about other leaders, including Balakrishna and Nara Lokesh. These remarks allegedly included personal attacks on their families, even involving minor children. Critics believe these comments were meant to spread false information and harm the reputations of these leaders.

The AP CID’s move to file a case shows their effort to maintain political decency and stop harmful public statements. The allegations against Posani could lead to legal trouble and damage his image in the entertainment and political worlds.

Rumors suggest that Posani may soon be brought to Andhra Pradesh for questioning. Investigators aim to find out the reasons behind his comments and whether others encouraged him.

This case will have serious consequences for Posani Krishna Murali, affecting his career and public reputation.

-Sanyogita