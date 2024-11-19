x
Home > Movie News

Deets about Keerthy Suresh’s Wedding

Published on November 19, 2024 by nymisha

Deets about Keerthy Suresh’s Wedding

Malayalam beauty Keerthy Suresh has done impressive films in South. She is busy with several films in Hindi and Tamil now. There are strong speculations that Keerthy Suresh will tie the knot soon and her fans are eagerly waiting for the official statement from the Mahanati actress. The actress has been in a relationship with Antony Thattil from the past 15 years and the duo decided to take it forward. Keerthy Suresh and Antony will get married on December 12th in Kerala’s Kochi.

The duo convinced their families after which the decision was made. Antony is a Dubai-based businessman and he is the childhood friend of Keerthy Suresh. The actress was linked to several people in the past and Keerthy Suresh slammed the speculations. Now the fresh rumors brought Keerthy Suresh back into the news. It is unclear if Keerthy Suresh will continue to do films in the future after getting married.

