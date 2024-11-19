x
Home > Movie News

Nara Rohit thanks Narendra Modi

Published on November 19, 2024

Nara Rohit thanks Narendra Modi

Tollywood actor Nara Rohit’s father Nara Rammurthy Naidu passed away recently due to health related issues. The last rites were held in his hometown Naravaripalle. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief to the family members of Rohit. For the letter penned by Narendra Modi, Nara Rohit thanked the honourable Prime Minister for his kind words about his father.

“I received the news of the demise of Shri N Rammurthy Naidu garu with a feeling of grief and sadness. Such a loss leaves a void that can never be filled. As a people’s representative, he voiced the aspirations and challenges faced by the common people. His contribution enriched public discourse and will always be remembered by the people of Andhra Pradesh. His unassuming demeanour had an impact on one and all. The values that Shri N Rammurthy Naidu garu instilled will continue to inspire the family. Memories of the times spent with him will provide you solace and comfort in this difficult hour. He will be missed by family, friends and well-wishers, but he will always continue to reside in hearts. My heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with you and the family. May you gather the strength and fortitude to endure this grievous loss. Om Shanti” posted Narendra Modi.

Nara Rohit replied “Thank you for your kind letter of condolences on my father’s demise. Your heartfelt words have provided immense strength and solace to me and my family during this difficult time. It is truly comforting to receive such support from you and your letter has instilled confidence to face this loss with courage. I am deeply grateful for your thoughtful gesture”.


