x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Meenakshi Chaudhary in Naga Chaitanya’s Next

Published on November 19, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
TTD Adopts AI Technology for Faster Darshan in 3 Hours!
image
Exclusive: Meenakshi Chaudhary in Naga Chaitanya’s Next
image
Nara Rohit thanks Narendra Modi
image
Deets about Keerthy Suresh’s Wedding
image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali

Exclusive: Meenakshi Chaudhary in Naga Chaitanya’s Next

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is completely focused on his next film Thandel. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is the costliest attempt in Chaitanya’s career. The actor will complete the shoot of the film in this month and he will shift his focus on his next film. Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu will direct the film and the shoot commences from December 11th in Hyderabad. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped in as the leading lady in this untitled film. This is the first time Chaitanya and Meenakshi are working together. The team felt that the combo would be fresh. Meenakshi is quite busy with a number of films.

She has done Guntur Kaaram, Matka and Mechanic Rocky. Meenakshi is one of the leading ladies in Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The actress has signed Chaitanya’s film recently. Pooja Hegde is rumored to play the other leading lady in this film. BVSN Prasad is the producer and the film will have a release next year. The movie is said to be a mystic thriller like Virupaksha.

Next TTD Adopts AI Technology for Faster Darshan in 3 Hours! Previous Nara Rohit thanks Narendra Modi
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Meenakshi Chaudhary in Naga Chaitanya’s Next
image
Nara Rohit thanks Narendra Modi
image
Deets about Keerthy Suresh’s Wedding

Latest

image
TTD Adopts AI Technology for Faster Darshan in 3 Hours!
image
Exclusive: Meenakshi Chaudhary in Naga Chaitanya’s Next
image
Nara Rohit thanks Narendra Modi
image
Deets about Keerthy Suresh’s Wedding
image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali

Most Read

image
TTD Adopts AI Technology for Faster Darshan in 3 Hours!
image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

Related Articles

Mouni Roy Photo Dump KCR Movie Pre release Event HealthyScalp tips Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions