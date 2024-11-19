Exclusive: Meenakshi Chaudhary in Naga Chaitanya’s Next

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is completely focused on his next film Thandel. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is the costliest attempt in Chaitanya’s career. The actor will complete the shoot of the film in this month and he will shift his focus on his next film. Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu will direct the film and the shoot commences from December 11th in Hyderabad. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped in as the leading lady in this untitled film. This is the first time Chaitanya and Meenakshi are working together. The team felt that the combo would be fresh. Meenakshi is quite busy with a number of films.

She has done Guntur Kaaram, Matka and Mechanic Rocky. Meenakshi is one of the leading ladies in Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The actress has signed Chaitanya’s film recently. Pooja Hegde is rumored to play the other leading lady in this film. BVSN Prasad is the producer and the film will have a release next year. The movie is said to be a mystic thriller like Virupaksha.