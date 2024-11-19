TTD Adopts AI Technology for Faster Darshan in 3 Hours!

In a groundbreaking move, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has unveiled plans to revolutionize the darshan system at the sacred Tirumala Temple, promising to reduce waiting times from 24 hours to just 2-3 hours using artificial intelligence technology.

The announcement came during the board’s first meeting under the leadership of new Chairman B R Naidu, addressing one of the most pressing challenges faced by millions of devotees who visit the temple annually. Currently, while VIP ticket holders paying ₹10,500 enjoy quick access, regular devotees often endure waiting times of up to 24 hours, particularly during peak seasons.

Under the new initiative, the TTD will collaborate with IIT experts and technology specialists to implement an AI-powered queue management system. The temple authorities believe that even with daily footfalls reaching 100,000 visitors, modern technology can efficiently manage crowd flow while preserving the sanctity of traditional practices.

“Our vision is to make Lord Venkateswara’s darshan accessible to all devotees, regardless of their status,” explained a senior TTD official. “The current system, where ordinary families must spend nights in compartments waiting for their turn, needs modernization. Through artificial intelligence and advanced technology, we aim to provide a more dignified and efficient experience for every pilgrim.”

The financial impact on devotees has been a significant concern, with average families currently spending thousands of rupees for a single visit to Tirumala. The new system aims to reduce these costs by minimizing waiting time-related expenses and improving overall efficiency in accommodation and transportation services.

Beyond the darshan system improvements, the TTD board has also announced several other significant changes. These include enhancing the quality of ghee used in prasadam preparation and improving the annaprasadam (free meals) menu for devotees. Special provisions are also being made for local residents, who will now have dedicated darshan opportunities on the first Tuesday of each month.

The implementation of this new system will follow extensive consultation with technical experts, ensuring that while the process is modernized, the sacred experience of darshan remains unchanged. The TTD emphasizes that this technological upgrade could set a new standard for managing large-scale religious venues worldwide.

For millions of devotees who travel across continents for a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara, this initiative represents more than just a technological upgrade ,it’s a step toward making their spiritual journey more accessible and meaningful. The TTD board’s commitment to reducing waiting times while maintaining the sanctity of the darshan experience marks a significant milestone in the temple’s centuries old history.

If successful, this innovative approach could transform not just the Tirumala Temple experience but also set a precedent for other major religious institutions facing similar challenges with crowd management and devotee satisfaction. The board expects to begin implementation following the completion of technical consultations and system design phases.

-Sanyogita