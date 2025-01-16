AP CM Chandrababu showers praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy

Young Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy met AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday. The 21-year-old cricketer hailing from Vishakapatnam city, paid a courtesy visit to AP CM in Amaravati, after his return from Australia. His father Muthyal Reddy also accompanied him.

Chandrababu Naidu accorded a warm welcome to the young cricketer and patted him for his performance in recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Wishing a bright future for Nitish, AP CM Naidu presented him Rs 25 lakh cheque.

AP CM also gave a pic for posterity, as he lay his hands on Nitish Kumar Reddy’s shoulder on one side and Muthyala Reddy’s shoulder on the other side making father-son duo cheerful.

AP CM also heaped praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy, calling him exceptionally tallented and shining star.

Nitish Kumar Reddy also met AP HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on the occasion. Andhra Cricket Association chairman and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni was also present on the occasion.

On cricket front, after emerging as the highest run scorer for India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Nitish got selected for the upcoming T20 series with England.