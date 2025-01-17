x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Aishwarya Rajesh: The New Soundarya of Telugu Cinema?

Published on January 17, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Naidu’s Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Economic Growth
image
Aishwarya Rajesh: The New Soundarya of Telugu Cinema?
image
AP CM Chandrababu showers praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam racing towards the biggest hit of Venkatesh
image
Vidaamuyarchi trailer: Ajith in Action Mode

Aishwarya Rajesh: The New Soundarya of Telugu Cinema?

Late Soundarya, a beloved icon of Telugu cinema, carved a niche for herself as the quintessential homely heroine, winning hearts with her performances in films like Raja alongside Venkatesh. Her grace, talent, and choice of non-glamorous roles made her a favorite for family-centric films—a legacy cherished even two decades later.

Now, Aishwarya Rajesh seems to be following in her footsteps, earning accolades for her grounded performances and refusal to conform to the trend of glamour-driven roles. Her portrayal in Sankranthiki Vastunnam is being widely praised, particularly for her courageous decision to play the role of a mother of four. This bold move has resonated strongly with family and women audiences, earning her admiration for breaking stereotypes in modern Telugu cinema.

Fans are also raving about her on-screen chemistry with Venkatesh, calling it the most perfect pairing seen in years. Much like Soundarya, Aishwarya has effortlessly captured the essence of grace and relatability that resonates deeply with viewers.

In an industry where many heroines prioritize glamour, Aishwarya stands out as a rare talent embracing the path of no-exposing, much like Soundarya did in her prime. This approach has not only won her acclaim but also positioned her as the go-to actress for homely roles in this generation.

With her impeccable performances and thoughtful role choices, Aishwarya Rajesh is well on her way to becoming the modern-day Soundarya, bringing a refreshing wave of elegance and authenticity to Telugu cinema.

Next Naidu’s Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Economic Growth Previous AP CM Chandrababu showers praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy
else

TRENDING

image
Aishwarya Rajesh: The New Soundarya of Telugu Cinema?
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam racing towards the biggest hit of Venkatesh
image
Vidaamuyarchi trailer: Ajith in Action Mode

Latest

image
Naidu’s Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Economic Growth
image
Aishwarya Rajesh: The New Soundarya of Telugu Cinema?
image
AP CM Chandrababu showers praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam racing towards the biggest hit of Venkatesh
image
Vidaamuyarchi trailer: Ajith in Action Mode

Most Read

image
Naidu’s Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Economic Growth
image
AP CM Chandrababu showers praise on Nitish Kumar Reddy
image
KTR dares Revanth Reddy for a lie detector test

Related Articles

Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet