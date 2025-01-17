Naidu’s Vision for Andhra Pradesh’s Economic Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has outlined an ambitious roadmap to boost the state’s economy and improve the income of its citizens. During a media briefing at the Secretariat, Naidu criticized the previous government for mismanaging the state’s finances and emphasized his commitment to creating wealth and increasing per capita income through strategic reforms and development initiatives.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that development leads to wealth creation, which in turn increases government revenue. He stressed that higher income levels would enable the state to implement welfare schemes effectively, thereby reducing poverty. The Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also mentioned that he has initiated second-generation reforms, particularly in infrastructure and the power sector, which have already begun to yield positive results. Nara Chandrababu Naidu pointed to several achievements under his leadership, including the introduction of the Open Sky Policy, which facilitated the launch of the Dubai-Hyderabad flight service, and the construction of Hyderabad’s first greenfield airport. He also highlighted the development of the 163-kilometer Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad.

The AP Chief Minister revealed that Andhra Pradesh is working towards the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, aiming to transform the state into a $2.4 trillion economy with a per capita income of $42,000 by 2047. He emphasized that the state’s growth rate is currently 12.94%, significantly higher than the national average.

Chandrababu Naidu introduced innovative measures like geo-tagging homes to connect families and promote financial inclusion through the National Payment Gateway. He explained that these initiatives would help overcome challenges during disasters by providing accurate data on affected households and their financial accounts.

Chandrababu Naidu shared that the Vision Document 2047 received an overwhelming response, with 16 lakh people providing feedback. The document, based on ten core principles, aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a leading economy in India. The state’s current GSDP stands at ₹16.06 lakh crore, and with a 15% growth rate, it is projected to reach ₹18.47 lakh crore annually.

Sector-Wise Growth Targets

Agriculture: Achieved a growth rate of 15.8% under TDP rule.

Industries: Recorded a 6.7% growth rate.

Services: Achieved an 11.7% growth rate.

Tourism: Potential to achieve a 20% growth rate.

Chandrababu Naidu projected that Andhra Pradesh’s population would reach 5.38 crore by 2026 and stabilise at 5.41 crore by 2047. He stressed the importance of balancing water resources and population growth to achieve sustainable development. He also reiterated his commitment to completing the Polavaram project, which he described as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. He also highlighted the accelerated construction of Amaravati, the state’s capital, and the benefits of diverting water from Polavaram to Banakacherla for agricultural prosperity.

Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for Andhra Pradesh focuses on comprehensive development, economic growth, and improving the quality of life for its citizens.