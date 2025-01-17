x
Home > Movie News

Maata Vinaali from Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan croons for this Number

Published on January 17, 2025 by nymisha

Maata Vinaali from Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan croons for this Number

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the next release of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. The musical journey of the film started and the first single Maata Vinaali from Hari Hara Veera Mallu is out today. Pawan Kalyan himself lent his voice for this song. The tune is quite catchy while the lyrics penned by Penchal Das are decent. Pawan Kalyan’s vocals are the major strength of this situational song. MM Keeravani scored the music for the periodic drama which is planned on a big-budget.

Pawan Kalyan opens the song in a Telangana dialect.’Vinaali, Veeramallu Maata Chebthe Vinaali’ are the powerful words from the song crooned by Pawan Kalyan. The dance moves of Pawan Kalyan are simple in the song. Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, M. Nassar, Sunil, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju & Nora Fatehi played the lead roles and Krish Jagarlamudi, Jyothi Krishna are the directors. AM Rathnam is the producer of this massive film and Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for March 28th release across the globe during the summer holidays.

Next Culprits behind Game Changer Piracy Arrested Previous Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh's Economic Growth
