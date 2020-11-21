AP Congress collapsed but its leaders not changing

They will never change. It is said repeatedly that the Congress does not need outside enemies to bite the dust. Its internal groups are enough to rout itself both inside and out. After bifurcation, the Congress met with a crushing defeat in 2014 elections in AP. More than that, its existence became questionable.

There was no improvement in the 2019 elections either. Now, Tirupati MP seat bypoll has come up. This SC reserved seat was traditionally seen as a Congress stronghold because of the support from the Dalit sections.

As is well known, the poorer SC, ST sections have shifted loyalties to the YS Jagan family. It is not known whether the Dalits have lost their interest in Jagan Reddy or not. However, the Congress is claiming that the Dalits were unhappy with the YCP. Whatever, the Congress leaders were back to their previous games of groupism and internal clashes.

Now, different groups are trying to ensure that former MP Chinta Mohan would not get Tirupati MP ticket this time. Political analysts say that even now the Congress is not anywhere near the winning margin in Tirupati. But still, its leaders are quarrelling rather than becoming united to make some recovery.

