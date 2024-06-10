AP Election Results: Tollywood gets a Huge Relief

TDP, Janasena and BJP alliance won in a grand manner in the Assembly and Parliament elections of Andhra Pradesh. This has turned out to be a huge relief for Telugu cinema and Tollywood producers. Several producers have started planning events and film celebrations in Amaravati region. N Chandrababu Naidu, the new Chief Minister who has been a huge supporter for the film industry over the past few years makes it clear that Tollywood gets all the needed support for the next few years. The past few years have been horrifying for Telugu films. Several films suffered revenue loss because of the slash in the movie ticket prices. Pawan Kalyan’s films were badly targeted.

Tollywood bigwigs flew down and met YS Jagan but there was not much support from the government. Finally, Tollywood is now relieved. Kalki 2898 AD, the first big release of the month will get a huge boost through ticket hikes and special shows. Andhra Pradesh region contributes a major share for films but with several restrictions, Nizam emerged as the biggest territory. The celebrities of Tollywood are expected to meet Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan in the coming weeks for the welfare of Telugu cinema.