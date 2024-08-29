x
Politics

AP Government Launches Inquiry into Kadambari Jethwani Controversy

Published on August 29, 2024

AP Government Launches Inquiry into Kadambari Jethwani Controversy

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has initiated a serious inquiry into the controversial case involving Mumbai actress Kadambari Jethwani, which has become a new point of contention for YSRCP leaders. The Chief Minister’s Office has decided to accept an online complaint from Jethwani and has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter.

The government’s swift action comes in the wake of allegations that several IPS officers were involved in the incident. Previously, YSRCP leaders had reportedly pressured authorities to file cases against Jethwani, but recent developments have brought shocking facts to light.

Two conflicting versions of the story have emerged. In one account, Kukkala Vidyasagar, a YSRCP member, met Jethwani at a wedding in Hyderabad years ago, leading to a close relationship. When Jethwani reportedly pressed for marriage, Vidyasagar refused. In January, fearing political repercussions, Vidyasagar allegedly approached Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, then advisor to the government, to intervene.

This version claims that Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Kanti Rana was ordered to handle the situation. Subsequently, a case was filed against Jethwani and her family at Ibrahimpatnam police station on February 2, under charges including criminal conspiracy and fraud. A police team led by then DCP Vishal Gunny reportedly arrested Jethwani and her parents in Mumbai, bringing them to Vijayawada on a transit warrant.

The second version of the story suggests a different scenario. It alleges that Jethwani had filed a case in Mumbai in 2023, accusing a prominent industrialist of rape. This version claims that to protect the industrialist, who was reportedly close to then-Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the entire episode was orchestrated to implicate Vidyasagar instead.

Given the gravity of the situation, the current government has promised to provide security for Jethwani and her family. Jethwani has stated that she would file formal complaints if given additional security. The government plans to serve notices to the YSRCP leaders and IPS officers allegedly involved in her harassment.

As the investigation unfolds, more details are expected to emerge, potentially reshaping the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh. The government’s handling of this sensitive case is likely to be closely watched by both the public and political observers in the coming days.

-Sanyogita

