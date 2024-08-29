Multiplex Association of India issues notices to Indian 2 Team

Indian 2 released on July 12th this year between huge expectations and the film ended up as one of the biggest debacles of Indian cinema. All the agreements for the non-theatrical rights are sold before the release and the makers finalized the digital premieres four weeks after the release for Telugu and Tamil languages. The Multiplex Association of India has now sent legal notices to the team of Indian 2 for ignoring the OTT rules. For the films releasing in theatres in Hindi, the Multiplex Association of India has set several rules. A strict 8-week OTT window is expected but the makers of Indian 2 have ignored the rules.

All those who haven’t signed such agreements will not get theatrical screening in the chains of Cinepolis and PVR Inox. The team of Indian 2 agreed for the rule but they have flouted the rule. The Hindi version is being streamed on OTT in six weeks. The team of Indian 2 is yet to respond to the incident. Indian 2 is directed by Shankar and the film had Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh playing the lead roles. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Films are the producers.