Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera's First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala's Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Movie News

Multiplex Association of India issues notices to Indian 2 Team

Published on August 29, 2024 by

Indian 2

Indian 2 released on July 12th this year between huge expectations and the film ended up as one of the biggest debacles of Indian cinema. All the agreements for the non-theatrical rights are sold before the release and the makers finalized the digital premieres four weeks after the release for Telugu and Tamil languages. The Multiplex Association of India has now sent legal notices to the team of Indian 2 for ignoring the OTT rules. For the films releasing in theatres in Hindi, the Multiplex Association of India has set several rules. A strict 8-week OTT window is expected but the makers of Indian 2 have ignored the rules.

All those who haven’t signed such agreements will not get theatrical screening in the chains of Cinepolis and PVR Inox. The team of Indian 2 agreed for the rule but they have flouted the rule. The Hindi version is being streamed on OTT in six weeks. The team of Indian 2 is yet to respond to the incident. Indian 2 is directed by Shankar and the film had Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh playing the lead roles. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Films are the producers.

