AP govt announces Rs 2,000 to those who completed home quarantine

In a move to encourage home quarantine compliance, the Jagan-led AP government on Thursday announced cash incentives to the corona positive patients in home quarantine.

The state government has decided to pay a cash incentive of Rs 2,000 to those corona patients who completed home quarantine. Currently, the government spends Rs 600 for each patient in quarantine facility, another Rs 600 for transporting the patient.

Considering this, the government had decided to pay Rs 2,000 to patients in home quarantine. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli office with minister Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and top health officials.

The meeting was held to take stock of the situation arising out of corona. AP reported nine new positive cases of corona on Thursday taking the tally to 534.

The number of active cases now stood at exactly 500 after 20 people were discharged, 14 deaths were reported. The nine new cases were reported in Kurnool, Krishna and West Godavari, three each in the three districts. The Modi government on Wednesday declared 11 hotspots in Andhra Pradesh including Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, YSR, West Godavari, Chittoor, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, and Anantapur.