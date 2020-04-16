Marginal increase in Andhra’s coronavirus cases tally

Andhra Pradesh’s overnight COVID-19 tally increased marginally, with 9 cases reported from 3 districts in the state. As per information released by the state nodal officer on Thursday morning, 3 cases each were reported from Krishna, Kurnool and west Godavari districts respectively.

The results from the tests conducted between 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. on Thursday take the cumulative tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 534.

With the death toll due to COVID-19 remaining at 14, and 20 people being cured and discharged from hospital, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning stood at 500.

While Guntur remains at the top of the tally count with 122 cases, Kurnool has inched closer with 113 cases, and Nellore district remained at third position with 58 cases.

On Thursday, the state government kicked off the second leg of ration delivery to white card holders. In addition to 29,783 designated ration shops, the state government also set up 14,315 ration shops to avoid a rush of people.

In the 42 mandal areas coming under the red zones or coronavirus hit areas, village volunteers began doorstep delivery of rations to the white-card holders in the 42 mandals in the red zones.