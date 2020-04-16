Coronavirus turns a nightmare for pan Indian Filmmakers

Indian cinema expanded its boundaries and language is no more a barrier after the release of Baahubali. Several filmmakers took risk, increased the budgets and released their films in multiple languages. While some of them brought enough profits, the others left the makers in crisis. Several upcoming Telugu movies are made on a pan Indian scale. For this, the budgets are hiked and stars are approached. Things changed completely after the country was attacked by coronavirus.

The theatres across the country are shut and it is unclear when the audience would rush to theatres to watch the films. Several analysts predict that the impact of coronavirus on the theatrical revenues will continue for over a year. The theatrical revenues are crucial for all the big-budget films. No producer can rely completely on the non-theatrical rights and produce films. The theatrical revenues are important for pan Indian projects and they should perform equally well in all the territories and in all the languages to end up in profits.

A top producer who wished not to be named said “Indian cinema is badly affected because of coronavirus. The theatrical revenue will surely witness a huge dip in the coming months. It is better to slash down the budgets and the remunerations before the producers suffer huge losses after the release. Pan Indian movies will be the most impacted”. Some of the producers are already in plans to revise the budgets. It is better for filmmakers to stay away from pan Indian films until things settle down.