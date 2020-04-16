Did Jagan submit false COVID-19 reports to PM?

TDP is now asking whether AP CM had ventured to mislead even Prime Minister in this challenging time. Former MLA Kuna Ravikumar came down heavily on the YSRCP government, saying that at a time when all other Chief Ministers were actively fighting Coronavirus epidemic, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy gave false information on virus cases in the state with a view to conducting local body elections. It was very sad that CM Jagan went to the extent of giving false COVID-19 reports in his video-conference to Prime Minister Modi to give an impression that there was no major threat to AP.

Ravikumar recalled how Jagan told PM that only two AP districts had infection reports and only 38 mandals were vulnerable a few days ago but now the Centre had declared 11 out of the 13 districts in the state as red zones. The CM owed an explanation to the people whether he deliberately misled the Prime Minister or not on the issue of virus spread.

Mr. Ravikumar termed it as a misfortune of Andhra Pradesh to have a factionist as its Chief Minister in these days of dangerous threat to the lives of people from the killer virus. Jagan Reddy has no value for the lives of people going by how his government is not taking any steps to give confidence to all sections of society including poor people. If this CM can’t or isn’t interested in tackling the virus threat effectively, he should as well step aside rather than escalating the health crisis.

Stating that the Ministers and MLAs were still non-serious, Mr. Ravikumar pointed out that a ruling party MLA from Prakasam district brought 30 to 40 strong crowd along with him in cars from Bangalore to AP in gross violation of the lockdown. Why is it that the government has not sent all of them for isolation?

Mr. Ravikumar deplored that Jagan told Modi that there were only 25 virus cases in Visakhapatnam but after PM conference, the cases had seen a sudden spurt in the proposed administrative capital. From the beginning, the CM and his Ministers were only pursuing their single point agenda to shift capital thereby exposing the five crore people to epidemic threat now.