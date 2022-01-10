AP Govt imposes restrictions for Theatres

The ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh shattered the theatrical business. The Revenue officials conducted raids and several theatres are shut in the state. After the postponement of RRR and Radhe Shyam, the Sankranthi release got changed completely. Bangarraju, Rowdy Boys and Hero are the films that will release during the holiday season. The distributors acquired the rights of Bangarraju for record prices as it is the only biggie releasing during the season. Dil Raju who produced Rowdy Boys is heading for an own release and locked the majority of the screens across the Telugu states.

The government of Andhra Pradesh today imposed restrictions considering the rising coronavirus cases. All the theatres in the state will have to operate with 50 percent occupancy and night curfews are imposed between 11 PM and 5 AM. It would be tough for the theatres to screen the fourth show considering the night curfews. Several states of the country imposed restrictions for theatres all over and AP joined the list now.