AP govt jacks up liquor prices by another 50% to generate ₹9,000 crore revenue

In a move to further boost the revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday has further hiked the liquor prices.

A day after imposing a 25 per cent hike, the Jagan government on Monday has further hiked liquor prices by another 50 per cent. The state government said the fresh increase in liquor prices was to ‘discourage’ people from consumption and safeguard health. The enhanced rates would come into force with immediate effect. The state government also decided to open liquor outlets from 12 noon, instead of 11 am, till 7 pm. The government is likely to mop up an additional revenue of ₹9,000 crore per annum with 50 per cent hike in liquor prices

On Monday, the Jagan government allowed liquor sales in the green and orange zones in standalone shops between 11 am to 7 pm from. As per the central government’s directive, those visiting the liquor shops will have to maintain social distance of at least six feet, but this norm was violated across the state even as the police remained mute spectators. As per the centre’s guidelines, the Andhra Pradesh government gave a directive to the liquor stores that at any given time no more than five persons will be allowed at such shops, to avoid chances of contracting the deadly disease. There were no markings outside the liquor stores where people will need to stand before they can purchase. Several tipplers were seen without masks, a norm for purchase of alcohol. As per the norm, no more than five persons at any given time should not be allowed. Even this mandate was violated at several places.