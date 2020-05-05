Naga Chaitanya to team up sensible director?

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya has been in talks for several interesting projects. After Parasuram moved out to direct Mahesh Babu, Naga Chaitanya signed a film for Vikram Kumar. Thank You is the title and Dil Raju will produce this project. The project will start rolling soon after Naga Chaitanya completes his work for Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story. Naga Chaitanya is now in talks with sensible director Mohana Krishna Indraganti for a film.

Naga Chaitanya loved the script and gave his nod recently. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi will produce this interesting film on Shine Screens banner. It is heard that Naga Chaitanya is in plans to shoot for both these new projects simultaneously. Mohana Krishna Indraganti is giving final touches for the script and an official announcement would be made afer the lockdown gets lifted.