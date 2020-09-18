AP govt serves notices to pvt schools

The state government on Thursday issued notices to more than 20 private unaided schools in West Godavari district, mostly belonging to Sri Chaitanya. The notices were issued by District Educational Officer (DEO) for not paying salaries to teachers and employees several months. Nellore Ravindra Bharathi EMHigh School in Tanuku, Sasi EM High School in Nallajarla), Sivani School in Eluru, C.V. Raman School in Bhimavaram Sri Vidyaniketan EM School in Akiveedu)were among the schools against whom notices were served.

District Educational Officer ordered the officials concerned to ensure that the private school teachers and employees receive their salaries.