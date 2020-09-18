Botsa questions High Court gag order Amaravati

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Thursday questioned the High Court’s gag order restraining the media from reporting on the Anti-Corruption Bureau case on former state Advocate General and others on the alleged Amaravati land scam.

Terming the ‘gag order’ unprecedented, Botsa stated that such orders were not issued even when sitting Chief Justices of India, Ranjan Gogoi and Dipak Mishra, faced certain allegations. He questioned the High Court why it had showed such urgency in issuing the gag order. Botsa pointed out that the Amaravati land scam involves irregularities in up to 4,000 acres of land in the Capital RegionDevelopment Authority (CRDA) area.