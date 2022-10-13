AP govt to give 5.18 lakh tabs to students

The Andhra Pradesh State government is giving 5.18 lakh tabs to the students from the 2023-24 academic year. These tabs would be given to the students of Class VIII and their teachers.

Out of the 5,18,740 tabs to be given, over 1 lakh tabs have already reached the state government. They are loaded with the CBSE syllabus besides the Byjus’ content on online teaching.

The officials of the education department told the chief minister that the remaining tabs would also be reaching the government in the next two months.

The chief minister told the officials to check every tab and upload the teaching material for the benefit of the students and the teachers as well. He also told them to assign the task of collecting the tabs from the students in case of repair, to the village secretariats.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to take steps to provide Byjus e-content in text books of classes 4 to 10 in addition to uploading it on tabs being provided to students. The officials told the chief minister that 1.5 lakh tabs have already arrived for distribution. The Chief Minister said they should be ready for uploading the content also once all the tabs are ready.

In view of the digitalisation of class rooms, broadband facility must be provided to all schools, he stressed, while agreeing to enhance the cloth size of the school uniforms. The stitching charges also will be increased from Rs.40 to Rs.50 per pair.

Explaining the extent of facilities being provided in schools under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu scheme, officials told the CM that Rs. 1120 crores have been released so far in the present fiscal.

The Chief Minister lamented that a section of the media has been politicising Government decisions though we are trying to bring revolutionary changes in the education, medical and agriculture sectors. Officials should work with dedication to implement the Government policies while overcoming all the bad propaganda.