Jagan’s three capitals slogan only to protect Vizag land grabbers: TDP

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has brought the decentralisation issue onto the scene as so that he should not fall victim to the large number of land scams by his own party leaders in Visakhapatnam, said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member, Vangalapudi Anitha, on Thursday.

Talking to media persons at the TDP headquarters here, Anitha said that Jagan is instigating the people from North Andhra to attack the farmers from Amaravati only to save himself from these land grabbers. JAC means not joint action committee but it is Jagan’s Action Committee and the YSRCP leaders are playing every role in it, she observed.

“When the whole State is supporting Amaravathi as the capital of the State, only Jagan and his supporters are playing the three capital cards,” Anitha said and asked what ruling party MP, Vijayasai Reddy, is doing when there was move to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant. The call for the ‘Garjana’ was given only to bring in regional feelings among the people of the State, she felt.

Anitha expressed surprise at the ruling party leaders now bringing the three capitals issue onto the scene when these very leaders withdrew the decentralisation bill from the Assembly. Why there is sudden love towards Visakhapatnam, she asked and felt that the affection is not towards the people from the area but on the lands in the port city.

Jagan and his henchmen do not want the pada yatra of Amaravathi farmers to be a success and thus they are now playing all kinds of dramas, the TDP politburo member said. How the YSRCP Government which chased away major companies like Lulu Group, Medtech Zone and Adani Data Centre from Visakhapatnam can develop the city now, she asked.

Even the roads in the Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits are in a very poor condition, she pointed out and felt that the ruling party leaders are indulging in mud slinging only to see to it that the Amaravathi farmers pada yatra should not be a success.

Anitha opined that Vijayasai Reddy and another MP from his party, MVV Satyanarayana, are forcibly grabbing lands like Daspalla, Radisson Hotel lands from owners by threatening them.

Anitha asserted that come what may the pada yatra of the farmers will be a resounding success and Amaravati will remain as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.