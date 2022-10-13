Bonda Uma demands judicial probe into Vizag land scam

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, on Thursday asked Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as to why he is not initiating action against his party MPs, Vijayasai Reddy and MVV Satyanarayana have termed the port city of Visakhapatnam as a centre for settlements and for land grabbings.

The whole State believes that the YSRCP MPs are indulging in such activities only with the blessings of Jagan, the TDP politburo member told media persons at the party headquarters here. The list of the costly lands grabbed by the YSRCP leaders, including Vijayasai, Satyanarayana and the brother of Deputy Chief Minister, Kottu Satyanarayana is very lengthy, he said adding that these lands worth thousands of crores of rupees.

Not only this, the ruling party leaders are even harassing the original land owners and old age homes and temple lands are also not exempted, Bonda Uma said. He asked why Jagan is not opening his mouth despite several such complaints against his party leaders by the original land owners and why is the Chief Minister hesitating to initiate action against them.

If the Chief Minister is really interested in saving Visakhapatnam from this land mafia and stand by the local people, he immediately seek a judicial inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the whole episode, Umamaheswara Rao demanded. Though the TDP, the main Opposition party, is producing evidence on the land grabbings, why Jagan continues to keep silent on this, he asked.

Vijayasai is simply bluffing the people claiming that he is innocent and is ready to face any kind of inquiry, Bonda Uma said. During Chandrababu regime, Visakhapatnam was known to be the economic capital, but after Jagan came to power, it has turned into a land of grabbings as lands worth over Rs 40,000 cr were illegally occupied, the TDP leader stated.

If Jagan is really serious of putting an end to the land mafia, he immediately seek a judicial probe into the illegal land acquisition by his party leaders, Bonda Uma demanded.